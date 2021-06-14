Hugh Jackman Shares Updates From 'Day 3' Of Quarantine In Australia, Says "I Got Dressed"

Hugh Jackman recently took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photos of himself. The actor uploaded two new selfies from his time quarantining in Australia. He can be seen wearing a plain black tee in the picture.

Jackman also provided an update on his quarantine status in Australia. He wrote, "Day 3 in Quarantine. I got dressed. Good morning Australia. #11togo". Take a look at Hugh Jackman's photos below -

Fans react to Hugh Jackman's latest post

Hugh Jackman's latest Instagram post from quarantine prompted a number of responses from fans. Several fans took the comments section to wish Jackman a very good morning, in response to his caption. Many fans also sent their best wishes to the actor saying things like "have a nice day". Some fans simply took the comments section to express their love for their favourite X-Men hero, while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actor. Take a look at some of the reactions to Hugh Jackman's photos below -

A sneak peek into Hugh Jackman's Instagram

Tennis player Novak Djokovic has been making headlines upon winning the French Open aka Roland Garros in Europe. Jackman shared a story on his Instagram handle talking about how he watched the highlights of the finals, which were held yesterday. The actor wrote an appreciative message for Djokovic, congratulating him and calling him "the one and only". The actor also wrote about how the finale was "epic" and also mentioned Rolan Garros 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Jackman shared another picture on his Instagram story featuring Djokovic. He then congratulated the Serbian player and then wrote about how the latter is a "superhuman". Take a look at Hugh Jackman's story congratulating Novak Djokovic, for winning the French Open below -

Hugh Jackman also shared a story featuring the view from his hotel room as he quarantined for the 3rd consecutive day, in Australia. The actor wished fans a good morning as he featured a beautiful sunrise on his story. He also wrote about how he's working on perfecting his "sunrise skills" and that it would take two more days for him to get it just right. Take a look at Hugh Jackman's story below -

