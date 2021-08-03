Hugh Jackman Spreads Awareness About Skin Cancer; Gets Skin Biopsy On Nose

Hugh Jackman recently took to his Instagram handle to spread awareness about skin cancer prevention. The X Men actor, in a recent video, can be seen with a bandage on his nose, telling fans about his recent doctor's appointment and giving fans advice on avoiding skin cancer. Hugh Jackman is slated to appear in two upcoming films soon, namely Free Guy and Reminiscence.

Hugh Jackman spreads awareness about skin cancer

Australian actor, Hugh Jackman, recently took to his Instagram handle to talk about his recent visit with his dermatologists. The actor could be seen a small bandage on his nose, which he explained saying:

Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know, I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine.

Jackman took to his social media to ask fans to not be too concerned in case they saw the bandage on his face since the actor has been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times in the past. Having experienced problems with skin cancer in the past, The X Men actor also mentioned:

Remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen.

Not only this, but Jackman also shared his video with a caption urging fans to take sunscreen seriously. He wrote, "A couple of notes … please get skin checks often, please don’t think it won’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen." Take a look at the post, below -

According to People, Hugh Jackman's most recent treatment for skin cancer took place in 2015. The actor got his first "basal-cell carcinoma" removed from his nose in November 2013. While speaking about his diagnosis in 2015, Jackman told the outlet about how he was surprised with the results.

The actor spoke about how it was "a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer'." However, the actor explained his diagnosis saying, "Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Basal-cell carcinoma is the most common form of cancer with People reporting that, "Almost 3 million cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. It rarely spreads beyond the lesion site but can be disfiguring if allowed to grow."

IMAGE - AP

