Hugh Jackman-starrer 'Reminiscence' To Release Week Early In August; Check Details

Hugh Jackman's sci-fi thriller Reminiscence will now be released a week earlier in the United States. The film, which will be the feature debut film of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, will be released on August 20 instead of August 27, according to Deadline. It was previously scheduled to premiere in US theatres and on HBO Max on September 3, competing with Marvel Studios' highly anticipated superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is the fourth time the launch date for Reminiscence has been changed. Last year, it was scheduled to debut in April 2021, but it was later moved back to September 3, 2021, for a Labor Day weekend premiere. Now the Reminiscence movie release date stands at August 20, 2021.

Reminiscence is a film set in the near future, in Miami that has been altered by global warming. It follows Nick Bannister, a private investigator who specialises in recapturing vivid beloved memories for clients. His world will be turned upside down when he encounters a mysterious client with whom he falls madly in love. But one day, the woman vanishes, leaving Nick utterly befuddled. When he begins to look for her, he discovers new facets of her personality that he was previously unaware of.

Hugh Jackman in the film is a specialist in a risky field: he allows clients to relive whatever memory they want. "His life changes when he meets Mae. What begins as a simple matter of lost and found becomes a passionate love affair. But when a different client's memories implicate Mae in a series of violent crimes, Bannister must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for," the official plotline of the futuristic film reads.

A simple case of misplaced property turns into a dangerous obsession. Bannister unearths a violent plot while searching for the truth about Mae's disappearance, and must eventually address the question: how far will you go to keep the person you love? The movies cast comprises Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Cliff Curtis. The film also has as a part of its cast Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker. Reminiscence has been produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.

