Hugh Jackman Struggles To 'make The Microwave Go Longer Than' 30 Secs; Fans Drop Solutions

Hugh Jackman is currently spending his time in quarantine at his home country, Australia, following the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The actor has more than 29 million followers on Instagram and been quite active on the social media platform. He has been sharing past stories and photos on each day of his isolation. Now, Jackman showed his struggle with using a microwave.

Hugh Jackman's latest Instagram video has him expressing his struggle to work with a microwave. The actor admitted that he doesn't know how to use the machine even after spending around 11 days. He mentioned that when he presses start it gives him 30 seconds and he doesn't know how to get more time. He just does it again and again after the first 30 seconds are completed. Take a look at Hugh Jackman's Instagram post below.

Hugh Jackman's Instagram post caught much attention. As the actor asked for help from his followers, people poured in their solutions. Many advised him to press the start button a couple of times to get past the 30 seconds. Pressing the start button adds another 30 seconds, they suggested. Some users admitted that even they don't know how to use a microwave, while a few left laughing emoticons in the comment sections. Check out some replies on Hugh Jackman's latest video.

Hugh Jackman has been sharing information about his days in quarantine since it started 11 days ago. He posted a video revealing the story of his first kiss when he was a teenager. The actor shared things that one can do while isolating themselves. He even played a fun game of eating blueberries as he throws them in the air and then catching them with his mouth. Take a look at Hugh Jackman's photos and videos from his quarantine dairy.

IMAGE: HUGH JACKMAN'S INSTAGRAM

