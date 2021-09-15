Hugh Jackman Takes A Stand For 'Afghan Women Who Are Facing Violence And Uncertainty'

The Australian actor, Hugh Jackman, is one of the popular actors who is known for taking a stand for various socio-political issues. The actor recently came out in support of the Afghan women and expressed his concern for them. He even asked his fans and followers whether they would stand in support of them or not.

Hugh Jackman received numerous reactions from his followers and fans for his recent post, some of which appreciated him for taking a stand, while others depicted their support by adding emojis in the comment section.

Hugh Jackman supports 'Afghan women'

Hugh Jackman recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself wearing a black typographic t-shirt with “I stand with Afghan Women” written on it. In the caption, he stated that he stands with the 'women of Afghanistan who are facing violence and uncertainty'. He further dropped a question for his fans asking who were with him for supporting the 'Afghan women'.

Many fans took to Hugh Jackman’s Instagram post and appreciated him for taking a stand for the women of Afghanistan. Many of them agreed to what he said and added that they needed everyone to stand with them and support the women in any and every way possible. Some fans also mentioned how glad they were to see that finally a celebrity came out and supported the Afghan women as none of the other celebrities was openly supporting them. A fan also praised Hugh Jackman and mentioned that he was always an inspiration to them while Robby Robinson wrote ‘Totally agree Hugh J . Who leave all those people die. Especially the Afghan women and other Americans’. Rest all others dropped heart emojis in the comment section to mention that they too were supporting the women of Afghanistan.

Hugh Jackman’s latest

Hugh Jackman was last seen in popular movies namely The New Mutants and Reminiscence and even gave voice for the recently released film, Free Guy. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming American British-French drama film, The Son, in which he will be seen performing alongside Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby. Written and directed by Florian Zeller, the movie will be backed by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Christophe Spadone, and Florian Zeller.

