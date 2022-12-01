Hugh Jackman Talks About Regretting Wolverine Retirement; Comeback In Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 has piqued the excitement of audiences, who last saw his mutant avatar in the 2017 film Logan. Jackman recently spilled the beans about what made him come out of his Wolverine retirement, revealing that his mind changed just 20 minutes into watching the first Deadpool film. He also shared how Ryan Reynolds was very persistent in getting him on onboard.

Hugh Jackman shares why he came out of Wolverine retirement

In a conversation with Deadline, Jackman mentioned, "I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool, and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, "Uh-oh.'"

The actor further detailed his conversation with Reynolds and explained how the idea of him returning was always brewing despite publically denying it. "I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, and I had a week off from the show [The Music Man on Broadway], my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, "I really want to do that." And that was it," he said.

He added, "As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan [Reynolds] just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, "Please." He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, "Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done." So then when he rang me [back], he was like, "Are you serious?" So yeah."

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

The Deadpool-Wolverine crossover was announced by Reynolds on social media in September. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is being bankrolled by Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds. It will release on November 8, 2024.

Jackman is best known for his role in the X-Men franchise, appearing in a number of films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse.

(Image: Twitter/@VancityReynolds/AP)