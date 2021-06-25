Hugh Jackman Thanks Frontline Workers As He Finally Ends His Quarantine Period

Hugh Jackman took to Instagram on June 24 and posted a series of Insta stories to announce that he was done with his quarantine period. The actor announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was under quarantine in a special facility. On the very last day of his quarantine, he posted a video to thank all the health care workers who had been working tirelessly around the clock amid the pandemic. He said that he was thankful for all the care he had received and he wanted to express gratitude to frontline workers, not only for everything they had done for him, but also for everything that they had done for everyone in that facility. He ended by saying that he was glad that he would be able to go back home.

Hugh Jackman's quarantine comes to an end

When Hugh Jackman was in isolation for fourteen days he started a short series where he tried to juggle blueberries and saw if he could catch them in his mouth. He made it fun by having one fruit for every day he was in quarantine to see if by the last day he would be able to catch fourteen in his mouth. Now since yesterday was his last day in quarantine he did just that. But there was a tiny catch.

Hugh Jackman’s latest Instagram post saw him do the juggle he’s been doing, but this time he did not have blueberries. Hugh Jackman’s Instagram followers were informed that he had run out of blueberries and that he would be turning to almond for the last day. He also said that he hoped he would not chip his teeth trying to catch the almonds.

When Hugh Jackman threw the first piece of almond into his mouth, the sound of it hitting his teeth could be heard and he was visibly cringing. He said that while he did not break a tooth, he had definitely hit it. He did not stop here though, he continued and had an almost perfect journey until he skipped out at number thirteen. The video ended with Hugh Jackman saying that he was happy that he had had an almost perfect score.

Image: Hugh Jackman's Instagram

