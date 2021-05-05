Hugh Jackman Thanks Teachers, Says, 'one Day Of Appreciation Is Not Nearly Enough'

National Teacher Appreciation Week takes place in the first week of May from May 3 to May 7. Hugh Jackman recently took to Instagram and posted a short video speaking about how grateful he is for the teachers. He also penned a note in his caption that said one day of appreciation for teachers is not enough. Take a look at Hugh Jackman's latest post below.

Hugh Jackman thanks teachers on National Teacher Appreciation Day

Hugh shared a video addressing his fans and said, “It’s National Teacher Appreciation Day. As far as I am concerned, it’s not long enough, should be all year long particularly last year with all the underlying learning, I mean, you guys just blown me away. I am so grateful; we are all so grateful for everything you do and have done, not just for me, for my kids, for my family, for every single person. It’s one of the most honourable jobs I think in the world. I’m thrilled that we’ve all come together, at least for one day just to say thanks, love you guys.”

In his caption, he wrote, “As far as I’m concerned, one day of appreciation for teachers is not nearly enough. #nationalteacherappreciationday.” Fans appreciated his post and one of them said, “Without teachers, life would have no class. Limitless appreciation for all our educators.” The ones who are teachers took to the comments section and said, “Thank you! I teach theatre,” “This teacher thanks you!!” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

About Hugh Jackman's movies

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing the role of Wolverine/Logan in the X-Men film series. His role in the X-men film series holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero". He is also known for lead roles in films such as Kate & Leopold, Van Helsing, The Prestige, The Fountain, Australia, Les Misérables, Prisoners, The Greatest Showman and more. For his role in Les Misérables, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in The Boy from Oz.

(IMAGE: HUGH JACKMAN'S INSTAGRAM)

