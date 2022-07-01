Hugh Jackman 'thrilled' After Watching Elvis Presley Biopic; Lauds Butler & Tom Hanks

Baz Luhrmann's directorial film Elvis was among the highly-awaited biopics of 2022 as the movie featured the rock and roll life of the iconic singer and actor, Elvis Presley. The film got its place at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and recently premiered in France. While the film received massive praise from the audience, the actor Hugh Jackman recently watched the film and expressed his reaction to the performances of the cast in the film. Taking to social media, Jackman posted a video clip revealing how much he loved the film.

Hugh Jackman reviews Austin Butler, Tom Hanks’ Elvis

Hugh Jackman recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he can be seen talking about the film Elvis that he watched recently. While expressing his excitement after watching the film, Jackman stated how much he loved the film and added that everyone went crazy after watching it. Furthermore, he hailed the director Baz Luhrmann and exclaimed that he did it again, and mentioned how incredible the film was. He lauded the music, the visuals, the production, design, etc, and even recommended his fans to watch the film.

"Everyone went crazy. The music, the visuals, the acting, the production design – everything about is just so beautifully done. It is just so much fun and I highly, highly recommend you all go out to see it," he added.

He even mentioned how Austin Butler ‘crushed’ it as Elvis while adding how Tom Hanks was astonishing as Colonel Tom Parker. Hugh Jackman said, "Austin crushes – you crush it as Elvis. You did an amazing job. Tom Hanks – you're always incredible, but as Colonel Tom Parker, you're just astonishing. We just absolutely loved it.”

He then signed off by exclaiming, “Baz and CM, you're just one of the greatest teams out there. I'm thrilled, thrilled, thrilled you're making movies because this one is special.”

More about Elvis Movie

Apart from Butler and Tom Hanks, the film also stars Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Kodi Smit-McPhee among others in pivotal roles. The film received a standing ovation as the audience rose to its feet after the end credits. The film was released on June 24.

Image: AP/Instagram/@thehughjackman