Hugh Jackman Tries To Catch Blueberries In His Mouth On His 12th Day Of Quarantine

Hugh Jackman is currently hotel-quarantining at Sydney before he goes home to his family. The X-Men star has been sharing his quarantine updates with fans on social media. Recently, in one of the videos shared by the actor, he can be seen mastering the act of catching blueberries in his mouth. He has shared videos of his constant progress, take a look at them here.

Hugh Jackman shares videos as he tries to catch blueberries in his mouth

The actor took to his Instagram feed on June 23, 2021, and documented day 12 of his quarantine. He is currently at a hotel in Sydney, under the mandatory isolation imposed by the country on those who travel from outside. In his latest Instagram story, he shared a video of him catching blueberries in his mouth and was able to consume all 12, without any of them falling.

Hugh was quite happy with these results, as he has been trying to perfect the skill through the 14-day period, using as many berries as the number of his quarantine days. Prior to this, he shared a video of him from the 10th day and was able to catch 9 out of 10 berries. He wrote in his caption, “Clearly, I got a little cocky. But the good news is ONLY 4 MORE SLEEPS!! C’mon!”.

The Wolverine actor also shared with his Instagram following that he was having a hard time using the hotel’s microwave. In a video, he expressed not being able to punch in more time than 30 seconds, when he wanted to use the microwave. He was seen speaking in the video, “This is my microwave and I still don't know how to … When I press start, I get 30 seconds and I just keep pressing it every time because I don't know how to put on more time, Can someone please explain? Please?”. His caption read, “The struggle is real. Morning 11 in quarantine and I STILL can't figure out how to make the microwave go longer than :30!!! #4moresleeps”. The actor got a list of solutions from his fans and followers about the same.

Image: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

