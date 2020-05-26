Hugh Jackman Urges Fans To Make Mental Health A Priority Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman is best known for playing the role of Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise from 2000 to 2008. Hugh Jackman, while speaking to an Australian news portal, revealed that he has been helping people in need amid the pandemic. He has reportedly stated that he wants his fans to focus on their mental health during the pandemic.

Hugh Jackman reportedly stated that people must look after one another. He explained further by saying that people must not only look after each other’s financial and physical needs but also one’s mental needs. He emphasised on making mental health a priority. Hugh Jackman further added that there is a lot of loneliness in the world and the pandemic might only add to it.

According to reports, Hugh Jackman joined hands with his friend Gus Worland who is the founder of an NGO. The NGO works towards taking positive action towards mental health. Hugh Jackman is helping people out through the mental health organisation amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While talking about the founder of the NGO, Hugh Jackman complimented the founder, calling him ‘incredible’.

Hugh Jackman also stated that he has learned a lot since he has been a part of the project. He further said that mental health is something that everyone all around the world must pay attention to. Hugh Jackman has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic. He recently revealed that he is doing well. However, he is worried about his kids as they are finding it hard to distance themselves socially.

Hugh Jackman in COVID-19 lockdown

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness along with their children have been in the COVID-19 lockdown. Hugh Jackman and his family have been spending their time in quarantine at the apartment in New York. Hugh Jackman has been sharing pictures in a mask on his social media. He recently shared a picture of himself talking to a firefighter and thanked him for his service amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

He shared a video from his apartment window to give a tribute to the doctors and nurses who are working hard to combat COVID-19. In the video, Hugh Jackman captured a flight that way flying in the sky. In his Instagram post, he wrote, ‘This is amazing!!! A (beyond) well deserved tribute to ALL the heroes on the front lines. Thank you @usnavyblueangels and @usairforce Thunderbirds. #aimhigh’ [sic]

