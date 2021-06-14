Hugh Jackman Was 'put Through The Wringer' While Filming 'X Men' Says Co-star Anna Paquin

One of the leading X-Men cast members, Anna Paquin very recently was heard looking back at the time when she filmed her scenes with Hugh Jackman for the film that spawned an entire franchise. It so happened that during a conversation with SiriusXM, Anna Paquin can be heard talking about how quickly she and Hugh Jackman became close to each other as a majority of her scenes in the movie featured the Bad Education star too. In addition to the same, the actor was even heard recalling the tough times that the star had to face while shooting his parts for the 2000 film, during which she occasionally had to help Jackman out with his signature cigar while he had his Wolverine claws on. Read on to know more.

Anna Paquin on her experience of working with Hugh Jackman:

As soon as the above video crosses the 15-second mark, Paquin, while talking about which of her X-Men co-star was she closest to as a friend, can be heard saying, "Hugh was the person I was always closest with because I had all my scenes with him,”. While on the subject of the hardships that the two X-Men cast members, especially Jackman, had to endure, a little further along in the video, she can be heard saying that, "He got put through the wringer on that first one and never ever complained,” she said. “It’s minus 40 [degrees] and he’s being dropped off some building onto his back over and over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person.”

While concluding the same, she can be heard touching upon how she had to help the actor with his cigar at a time when he was supposed to sport the character's trademark claws. Somewhere near the end of the above video, she can be heard saying that, "I did have to pick cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws [out] without causing personal damage.” As far as Jackman projects are concerned, the upcoming addition to the list of Hugh Jackman movies is going to be The Music Man. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

X-Men (2000) trailer:

