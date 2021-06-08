Hugh Jackman's Archery Post Gets Ryan Reynolds Excited About Marvel-Hunger Games Crossover

Hugh Jackman has more than 25 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on his social media handle. He recently shared a photo of himself playing archery. The actor is holding a simple, traditional-style wooden bow and arrow while he has his eyes on the aim. He donned a plain black t-shirt over cream colour pants with his salt and pepper beard look.

Hugh Jackman's archery pic

Hugh Jackman's photo had grabbed much attention. Fans started calling the former Wolverine star with new superhero characters like Hawkeye, Arrow, and more in the comment section. Along with the fans, there was also his long-time frenemy, Ryan Reynolds. He commented that the picture got him excited for a Marvel / Hunger Games crossover. Reynolds noted that it would be a "cash-grab" trilogy. Take a look at his and a few other replies.

The Hunger Games is a science fiction dystopian adventure film series that has films like The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015). Based on the book series of the same name by Suzanne Collins, it stars Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role as Katniss Everdeen, the Archer, along with Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, and others. Made on a budget of around $495 million, the four films grossed more than $2.95 billion at the worldwide box office.

Both, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have played a Marvel comics character. While Jackman portrayed Logan / Wolverine for around 17 years, Reynolds still essays Wade Wilson / Deadpool. However, they were not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The mutant characters fell under the X-Men universe created by 21st Century, Fox, the new 21st Century Studios owned by Disney. Reynolds is expected to return as the merc with the mouth in Deadpool 3 which will be a project set in the MCU. There is currently no information on its production and premiere date.

Image: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Instagram

