Hugh Jackman's Father Chris Jackman Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Tribute

Hugh Jackman via his Twitter announced the passing away of his father Chris Jackman. Hugh shared that his father passed away on Australian Father's Day that took place on September 5. The actor shared a picture of his father and penned down an emotional note for him.

Hugh Jackman in his note wrote that his father, Christopher John Jackman, died on the morning of September 5. Jackman wrote that, though his father's death filled him with deep sadness, there was so much gratitude and love. The actor wrote, "In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God."

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

As per Daily Mail, Chris Jackman was a British-born, Cambridge-educated accountant and was believed to have been around 84 years old. He raised Hugh and his two brothers, Ian and Ralph, as a single father, in Sydney, Australia after their mother left them and returned to the United Kingdoms. In an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Hugh said he was traumatised after his mother left him and his brothers and returned to England and since then his father was his 'rock'.

Image: Hugh Jackman Twitter and AP