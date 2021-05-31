Hugh Jackman's Latest "photo-dump" Features Ryan Reynolds And A Sneak Peek Into His Next

Hugh Jackman's Instagram family quite recently got to witness yet another "photo dump" on the part of the actor. The post on the part of the leading The Music Man cast member sees him sharing seemingly unconnected pictures, ranging from those of a sign that is carrying his name to his two dogs, amongst others. Additionally, he has also shared a picture of himself along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Shortly after the picture of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, one can see pictures of him at a dance rehearsal, which are believed to be clicked at the time when he was preparing for his dance sequences in the upcoming film.

Hugh Jackman's latest "Photo Dump":

It is a known fact that for a while now, the two actors have been pretending to have an online "Feud" with each other, who supposedly crossed paths for the first time during the filming of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That film saw Ryan Reynolds make his appearance as the character who is known as "The Merc With A Mouth" for the very first time. As is known to everybody, the years that followed see Reynolds get his solo movie as Deadpool while Hugh Jackman's character was inching closer to retirement, which came to it with Logan, the film that was released just a year after Deadpool made it to theatres. The supposed feud has been going on since the release of the first Deadpool film. Every now and then, they tend to take their feud to the next level by taking occasional digs at each other online.

One such example of the same is the video below. For the uninitiated, Jackman owns a coffee brand known as "laughing man coffee", while Reynolds manufactures gin under the brand name "Aviation Gin". In the video, the two can be seen claiming that they are putting their "feud" on hold for just a while. But, the events in the short video take a hilarious turn for the viewers.

When Hugh Jackman took his "online feud" with Ryan Reynolds to the next level:

