Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra Slams Rumours About Actor's Sexuality; 'It's Silly & Boring'

Actor Hugh Jackman, who has critically acclaimed films like Logan, The Greatest Showman and more to his name, was recently embroiled in rumours around his sexuality. His wife Deborra-Lee Furness has finally responded to the rumours and scathingly slammed them for being 'silly and boring'. The duo have been married since 1996 and share two kids Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot Jackman.

A look at Jackman's social media feed is enough to determine his love for Deborra. From loved up pictures to lengthy captions professing his love, the actor has never shied away from flaunting their relationship.

Deborra responds to rumours about Hugh Jackman's sexuality

As per a report from ENews, actor Deborra-Lee Furness appeared on the Not an Overnight Success podcast where she addressed the rumours about the 53-year-old actor being gay. Slamming the reports, the actor called them 'Silly' and said, ''it's boring,''. Making light of the situation, she said, ''I mean, hello guys - if he was gay, he could be gay! It's so silly, and then people perpetuate silly things and it's boring.''

She also added, "If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore. He'd be dating Brad Pitt or whatever''.

As mentioned earlier, Hugh Jackman is known for pouring his heart out on social media for his wife on special occasions like birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Last week, on their 26th wedding anniversary, the Wolverine actor shared an adorable selfie and wrote in the caption, ''Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,'' He continued, ''Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!''

Moreover, the actor also proudly flaunted Deborra's new title as AO (Order of Australia) by writing, ''So proud of Deb! For almost 30 years, I’ve witnessed first hand her endless generosity and commitment to service". He added, ''As for her service to the arts, the breadth and depth of her work is extraordinary. Also she is the greatest actress I have worked with … And, I’m not just saying that!''.

