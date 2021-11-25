'Hulk' Actor Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 'Hawkeye' Premiere; Sends Love To Jeremy Renner

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo took to his social media to celebrate the premiere of fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner's miniseries Hawkeye. The first two episodes of MCU's mini-series premiered on November 24 as it introduced actor Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old fan of Hawkeye claiming to be the 'world's best archer'. The series is so far receiving positive reviews from the fans as some reports suggested it would mark the end of Renner as Clint Barton.

Mark Ruffalo wishes Jeremy Renner for 'Hawkeye' premier

A quick look through the 54-year-old actor's social media feed is enough to prove his love and support for his fellow Avengers and Marvel actors. On numerous occasions, the actor has extended his support to several stars namely Chris Evans, Robert Downey Junior, Paul Rudd and more.

Continuing the saga, Ruffalo shared a throwback picture with Renner and wrote, "Sending all the love and celebration to @JeremyRenner for the premiere of #Hawkeye today 🏹[sic]." Renner responded to the post by dropping a bunch of heart emojis in the comment section. Earlier, the Hawkeye star shared a doting birthday wish to Renner by writing, "Happy birthday my dear friend. Wishing you and your family a beautiful celebration today and a very happy holiday! I’m thankful for the years of your friendship brother !![sic]."

More on Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye

Released on November 24, the mini-series follows Clint Barton being chased by enemies from the time he was deadly assailant Ronin. He soon teams up with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate as they try to fight off the enemies in a bid to get the Avenger home. The official synopsis for Hawkeye reads,

"Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

(Image: AP)