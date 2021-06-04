Hulk Hogan Appreciates Chris Hemsworth's Pumped Up Photo: "My Brother Has That Hogan Pump"

Chris Hemsworth is set to star in the untitled biopic of the wrestling champion Hulk Hogan. While the actor is pumping up and maintaining a physique similar to Hulk Hogan, he recently wrapped up the shoot for Thor: Love And Thunder. Hulk is also keeping a closer look at Chris' physique, due to which the Thor actor's recent picture caught Hulk's eye. Hulk Hogan reacted to Chris' one of the latest photos from Thor 4 and appreciated his physique.

Hulk Hogan shares Chris Hemsworth's photo

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from his upcoming film Thor 4. The actor shared the picture on the day he wrapped up the shoot. Hemsworth posed with his co-actor Taika Watiti in the photo. He wrote, "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batsh*t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heartstring or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!" in the caption.

Hulk Hogan shared a cropped photo of Chris Hemsworth on his social media handle. The WWE champion appreciated Chris and referred to the late wrestler Andre, the Giant. He wrote, "My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother HH" in his caption.

Hulk Hogan compliments Chris Hemsworth's fitness

In November 2020, Hulk Hogan shared another picture of Chris Hemsworth. This time it was a collage of his and Chris' photo. The wrestling champion wrote, "He’s already there! He’s ready BROTHER!!! But is he good looking enough to play me lol, lol, lol. HH".

Hulk Hogan's Biopic

Hulk Hogan's biopic was announced in the year 2019 and Chris Hemsworth was cast in the lead role of the wrestling champion. The story of the film is expected to look into Hogan's rise from Florida's wrestling circuit and entry into the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s. It is also expected to throw light on how Hogan squared off Andre The Giant in WWF.

