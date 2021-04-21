Huma Qureshi Recalls Her First Encounter With 'Army Of The Dead' Director Zack Snyder

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is gearing up for her Hollywood debut film titled Army of the Dead, which will have well-known Hollywood director Zack Snyder at its helm. The Gangs of Wasseypur star recently opened up about her first meeting with Zack Snyder during a recent special panel on Youtube. Here is everything you need to know about the incident and about the upcoming Hollywood Zombie flick.

Huma Qureshi recalls her first encounter with Zack Snyder

According to a report by Lokmat, Jolly LLB 2 actor Huma Qureshi recently spoke about the first time she met director, Zack Snyder. During a recent special panel on YouTube, which hosted the female star cast of the upcoming Netflix movie, Qureshi spoke about the very first time she met Zack and described that he was wearing a white shirt "and had his camera on and I thought that the white shirt is going to get dirty.” Huma, who is a huge fan of the director, added that it was a dream come true opportunity for her because she was visiting the US and gave an audition for another role but ended up getting a chance to work with the legend himself.

Army of the Dead trailer

On April 13, 2021, Huma Qureshi took to her official Instagram handle and dropped the trailer of her Hollywood debut film, Army of the Dead by Zack Synder. The zombie film revolves around a group of mercenaries, who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The trailer shows a casino boss, Bly Tanaka, approaching Scott Ward, who is a former zombie war hero. The duo comes together to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone and further retrieve $200 million which is resting in Las Vegas. Scott accepts the challenge and creates an expertise team for the heist. The trailer further shows the Alpha zombies and the team surviving the attacks.

Alongside Huma, the trailer features actors like Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada among other Army of the Dead cast. Her caption along with the trailer read, "Army of the Dead - select theatres 14th May and Netflix 21st May. Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision #ZackSnyder Fan and now friend forever â¤ï¸."

