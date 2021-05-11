Huma Qureshi Receives Appreciation From 'Army Of The Dead' Director Zack Snyder

Army of the Dead is an upcoming zombie heist action film on Netflix. The ensemble cast of the Hollywood movie features actor Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role as Geeta. Now, director Zack Snyder shared his experience of working with Huma.

Zack Snyder calls Huma Qureshi amazing

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Zack Snyder was asked about Huma Qureshi's work on Army of the Dead. He recalled that they were talking about a character and that she was written as an Indian person. The filmmaker mentioned that they were thinking about whom to get to portray the character and then the casting director popped Huma Qureshi's name.

Snyder stated that then he watched some of her material and thought that she is an amazing actor who he thought she can pull off the role. He asserted that he thought the actor would not take on the role, but she did and he was happy about it. When she was finally on set she was smooth with her performance. He even said that now he only wants Indian actors in his movies.

Huma Qureshi plays Geeta, a mother, in Army of the Dead. It takes place after a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and abandoned from the rest of the world. Then a casino boss approaches a former zombie war hero with a proposition. Break into the zombie-infested quarantined area to grab $200 million from a vault before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. The war hero agrees to do the job and assembles a team of heist experts. They go on this lethal mission facing Alpha zombies.

The all-star cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighöfer, and others. Army of the Dead's release date is set for May 21, 2021, as it will arrive in selected theatres and on Netflix. A prequel series and an animated show are also in development.

