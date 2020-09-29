Humans Of New York Collects $2.5 Million For Stephanie Johnson Aka Tanqueray's Treatment

Humans Of New York is a popular social media page that interviews some of the lesser-known faces of the city to tell the world their stories. The page recently shared Stephanie Johnson, who is also popular by the name of Tanqueray, and her story in a huge 32-part interview. The interview dealt with some stories from Tanqueray’s life and also got in huge donations for her treatment. Read more to know about Humans of New York star, Stephanie Johnson aka Tanqueray.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Shares A Heartwarming Message She Received From Her Daughter Emme

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival Organising Special Three-day Event Ahead Of 2021 Season

Humans Of New York bring in over $2.5 million for Stephanie Johnson

The interview with Tanqueray has opened up a lot about her life as a burlesque dancer in the 1960s and ’70s. The post also shares small information about Stephanie Johnson’s health. It urges people to donate some money for the Humans of New York star. Her fans on the internet immediately decided to help her out.

Source: Gofundme.com

Brandon Stanton, the owner of the page, started a campaign on GoFundMe in order to raise some money for Ms Johnson’s treatment. Till now the campaign has successfully managed to bring in over $2.5 million dollars in a week. This was done after the 32 posts shared by Humans of New York.

The first post about Stephanie Johnson said,

“Stephanie’s health has taken a bad turn, and she’s in a really tough spot. So I’m going to tell her story right here, right now. It’s the most ambitious storytelling I’ve ever attempted on the blog. It will unfold over the course of 32 posts. But if there’s anyone who can hold an audience for an entire week—it’s Tanqueray. As her story is shared, we will be raising money to ensure that Stephanie can live the rest of her life in comfort and dignity. Stephanie has a lot of urgent needs, so her care will be expensive. But her story is priceless. If the series adds any value to your life over the next seven days, please consider making a contribution to our fundraiser through the link in bio. ‘Tattletales From Tanqueray’ will begin tomorrow.”

The founder of Humans Of New York, Mr Stanton had also confessed that he had met Ms Johnson last year outside his gym. He also added that the dancer was approached by television and movie executives in the past year but Ms Johnson had made up her mind to go ahead with Mr Stanton to tell her story. Initially, the story was supposed to be released in a podcast format but was then changed due to unforeseen reasons. Seeing the response from the fans shows how much the fans enjoy reading her story. Here are some posts shared by Humans Of New York Instagram page.

Also Read | Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Reacts To Report Of Moving In With Ryan: 'I'm Not Concerned'

Also Read | Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski Welcome Second Child

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Her Pictures From Photoshoot By Kanye West

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.