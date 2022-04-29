‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’ Teaser And Release Date Unveiled

Hunger Games fans were in for a surprise when Lionsgate premiered the teaser of the film's prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at CinemaCon. The short clip reportedly did not feature any scenes from the film, which is still in the post-production stage, according to a report from Variety. It did however tease what fans can expect from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with intriguing text and landscapes.

Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes teaser

Fans were over the moon when news of the much-awaited Hollywood film's teaser being unveiled made headlines after its premiere at CinemaCon. Variety reported that the clip that premiered at the CinemaCon event did not include any key moments from the upcoming film. It featured icy tree branches and some notable shots as text played out against the background in gold. The text read, "The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake." In addition to this, the release date of the film was also announced and fans can't wait for it to hit the big screens on November 17, 2023. However, no announcements were made about the cast of the film, and fans wonder if the original cast will feature in it.

What will The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes revolve around?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be all about the events that took place before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen. It will delve into the life of Coriolanus Snow and will give viewers a glimpse into his childhood and upbringing, which led him to become the president of Panem. According to the outlet, the film will see Coriolanus Snow as an 18-year-old and how he was chosen to be Lucy Gray Baird's mentor. It is important to note that this was during the 10th Hunger Games, and Katniss Everdeen does not become part of the universe until the 74th Hunger Games.

The popular franchise began way back in 2012 and the first film to premiere was titled The Hunger Games which saw Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and others in pivotal roles. The following parts of the films then began to release within the gap of a year as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 all released by 2015.

Image: Instagram/@thehungergames