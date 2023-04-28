Hunger Games Prequel Trailer Teases An Enthralling Journey Back To Panem | Watch

The trailer of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes is out. The prequel to Hunger Games will take the viewers back to Panem. The first footage from the film was unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 28. The new Hunger Games movie will take place 64 years before the climax of the popular film series.

It gives us a sneak peek into Panem's world, where lying and the urge to triumph go hand-in-hand. The grand visuals, dialogues, the background music, and the ambience draw the viewers in immediately. The new movie is based on the Suzanne Collins' books, like the original film franchise.

The trailer highlights the bond that develops between Lucy (Rachel Zagler) and Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) when they play the risky games together. The films that came before this prequel claimed that Coriolanus would ultimately become the Capitol's president. The official logline reads, "Adapted from the prequel novel written by the franchise's author, Suzanne Collins, Rachel Zegler plays a District 12 tribute who gets assigned Coriolanus Snow as her mentor, over six decades before he encounters Katniss Everdeen. The movie also stars Viola Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer and Peter Dinklage."

The Hunger Games Trailer

Lionsgate shared the trailer of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on social media and wrote, "Every game has a beginning. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - only in theaters November 17." Check out the intriguing glimpse of the upcoming film here. Fans have been sharing their reactions to the first footage from the movie.

Every game has a beginning. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - only in theaters November 17. #TheHungerGames pic.twitter.com/OWtdp2XNnM — The Hunger Games 🔥 (@TheHungerGames) April 27, 2023

Cast of The Hunger Game Prequel

Tom Blyth plays Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games prequel film, which is being directed by Francis Lawrence. Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Grey Baird, while other cast members include Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in theatres on November 17 later this year.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes was officially released during Cinema Con 2023. Producer Nina Jacobson spoke about the Lucy Gray's character and said, "It is such a completely original Lucy moment. She’s such a different character from Katniss. To see the connection there, the history that she represents, and to think that Katniss Everdeen grew up knowing about Lucy Gray and this moment, it was just a great kind of microcosm of both how much of a new ground it is and how rooted it is in what we’ve seen, but in this backward-looking way."