Hunter McGrady Reveals Newborn Son's Name, Honours Late Brother After His Sudden Death

Model Hunter McGrady took to her social media account to share a photo with her newborn son. Hunter even revealed that she gave her newborn son a name that honours her late brother Tynan. Hunter’s brother Tynan died in an accident at the age of 23 on May 1, 2021.

Hunter McGrady reveals the newborn baby's name and honours her brother

Hunter McGrady took to her Instagram account to share photos with her newborn baby and wrote an emotional message with her post. She revealed that her son’s name would be Hudson Tynan McGrady which will honour the death of her late brother. In the photos, Hunter can be seen holding her newborn baby in her arms. In the caption, she wrote, “I have never known this kind of love. Hudson Tynan Keys born June 26, 2021, at 7lbs 1oz and 21” tall. The healing we desperately needed. I can’t wait to tell him how special his middle name is.” Take a look at her post below.

On May 4, 2021, McGrady shared a photo of his late brother Tynan and wrote a heartfelt message. In the caption, she wrote, “The most gut-wrenching words I've ever had to write in my life, one that no one ever wants to. My chest is heavy and I feel like I'll never breathe again, I don't know how this pain repairs or if it ever feels like life can live again. My baby brother went to be with the Lord on May 1st. The most kind, gentle, loving, beautiful, intelligent, funny human being this earth has ever known. If you know me you know I rave about my brother, he is and will always be the love of my life."

She continued, " I would text my brother every single night the words “Goodnight I love you" because I never wanted a day to go by without him knowing how much I love and adore him. Everyone around him has always said nothing but beautiful things, his friends’ parents always said 'we’re so glad Tynan is in our child’s life, he’s such a good influence." Hunter even added that he was just three weeks away from graduating with a computer engineering degree and was very passionate about it. Furthermore, she added that she is grateful for the 23 years God gave her with her brother. She even wrote a quote from Bible and ended her post by saying, "Goodnight my sweet beautiful Bubba, I love you." Have a look at the post below.



IMAGE: HUNTER MCGRADY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.