Hollywood star Adam Sandler is all set to wow his fans with his ace acting skills with the upcoming Netflix film Hustle. The actor will play the role of a basketball scout in this LeBron James production. While the movie is over three months away from its release, the makers of the film recently unveiled its first-ever teaser.

Makers of Hustle recently unveiled the teaser of the upcoming sports drama Hustle. The teaser began with Sandler appearing as a washed-up professional basketball scout. He gives a motivational pep talk to a street basketball player in Spain, played by Juancho Hernangomez. He says, "Do you love this game? I mean love it with your whole heart. Because, if you don't, let's not even bother." The following visuals see Hernangomez travelling to make his way through NBA. However, Adam Sandler's pep talk continues as he tells him the need to be obsessed with basketball as there are thousands of other people waiting in wings for a single chance.

The visuals further see Adam Sandler training Hernangomez for the game. The rigorous training involves weightlifting, running, street basketball and much more. Sandler further tells Hernangomez, "Let's face it. It's against you out there. When you walk on that court, you have to think, 'I am the best guy out there.'" He concludes by saying, "So let me ask you again: Do you love this game?"

Hustle release date

The upcoming film's teaser promises an iconic motivational speech, which is seen in every sports film. It hints at the struggle-filled life of an NBA player. Sandler's promising acting is surely something viewers are looking forward to watching in the upcoming film. At last, the teaser revealed the movie will arrive on Netflix on June 10, 2022.

More about Hustle

Hustle is an upcoming sports drama based on basketball. The film stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah and Juancho Hernangomez in the major roles. While the movie is being helmed by Jeremiah Zagar, Adam Sandler and basketball legend LeBron James are jointly bankrolling it. The film's official synopsis read, "After a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) discovers an extraordinary player abroad, he brings phenom back without his team's approval."

Image: Instagram/@adamsandler