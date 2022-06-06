'I Am Groot': Makers Announce Release Date With New Poster Of Baby Groot; Fans Excited

The makers of the upcoming animated film I am Groot shared the poster of the upcoming film along with the release date. The Kirsten Lepore.directorial is a spinoff of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The film centers around Baby Groot getting into his misadventures, presumably while the rest of the Guardians do the heavy lifting.

Marvel released the first poster for the miniseries that shows Groot chilling on Peter Quill played by actor Chriss Pratt's walkman while two little CG creatures observe him from afar. The film is slated to release on August 10 on Disney Plus. The upcoming film is created by Ryan Little.

I am Groot makers announce release date

While the character of Groot is a teenager in the main MCU continuity, the forthcoming series will feature Baby Groot. A tree-like humanoid, Groot, as an adult, first appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. After he died, one of his body parts grew into Baby Groot when planted like a tree. With the poster of the film being released today, it is expected that the trailer shall be released soon.

After sharing the news on Twitter, James Gun even answered some of the questions posted by his fans about the film in the comment section. One of the fans asked, "Does this take place before or after Vol. 2?" to which the prolific director replied, "They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga." Another Twitter user and die-heart fan of the film, asked, "Did you direct this?" to which he replied, "No just EP’d." Given the poster release, a third fan asked whether the series is 'appropriate for children to watch." James assured the user and wrote, "They’re appropriate for children, yes." James Gunn is also working on the Guardians Holiday Special, which is scheduled to release during the holiday season in 2022.

They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga. https://t.co/NEHWcmAHtS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

Did you directed this? — El Joven Cineasta 🇺🇦 (@joven_cineasta) June 5, 2022

No just EP’d. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

Why don't u Direct this????? — Ismail Hyper (@sbismailbhai) June 5, 2022

Because I’ve written and directed two movies, an entire TV series, and a TV special in just a little over two years. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Marvel had earlier informed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 would initially release by May 2023. However, director James Gunn has taken to social media to ask the studios if it’s okay to push the date of the film for another couple of months as a new game is released.

Back in 2019, James Gunn was relieved of his duties as the director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Part 3 after a handful of social media posts of the director resurfaced online, sparking a controversy. Within no time, the news pieces saying something on the lines of "James Gunn fired from Guardians Of The Galaxy" began surfacing online. This led to Gunn eventually teaming up with DC to make his version of The Suicide Squad for them.

