'I Quit': Britney Spears Vows To Never Perform On Stage Till Her Father Is In Control

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears opened up in a lengthy emotional post on Saturday and vowed to never perform again on stage with her father James Parnell Spears in control of what she could 'wear, do or think'. Days after appointing a new lawyer to help bring an end to her 'abusive conservatorship', Britney Spears took to Instagram to pour her feelings and said that she much rather share dance videos from her living room than onstage in Vegas.

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas..." she said on Instagram.

'I quit': Britney Spears

The Grammy-award-winning pop star said that the conservatorship had 'killed her dreams' and had hurt her at several different levels from being unable to put out new music, to her sister and 'support system' Jamie Lynn Spears showing up at an award show to perform her songs.

"...I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!! I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill," she stated.

She also slammed the numerous documentaries on her bringing up 'humiliating moments from the past' and said that she still had hope for fairy tales. "People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a fairy tale now !!!!" she said.

