Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed Welcome Second Child, Share Photo

Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy earlier this month. The Twilight actress took to Instagram stories on June 29 to share a heartwarming photo of herself holding her newborn son, along with a heartfelt message. The couple, who already have a beautiful daughter named Bodhi, expressed their joy and gratitude for the newest addition to their family.

3 things you need to know

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed were first linked in 2014.

By 2015, Ian and Nikki were married.

In July 2017, they welcomed their daughter Bodhi.

Nikki Reed announces new addition to the family

In her Instagram post, the 35-year-old actress wrote, ‘A few weeks ago we welcomed our son, what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life. Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size’. Reed, known for her strong boundaries when it comes to social media, thanked her followers in advance for respecting her privacy and showering their family with positivity and kindness.

(Screengrab from Nikki Reed instagram stories | Image: Nikki Reed/Instagram)

Ian Somerhalder celebrates a growing family

Ian Somerhalder, best known for his role in The Vampire Diaries, also shared his excitement on Instagram by reposting his wife’s announcement of pregnancy photo and expressing his gratitude for having a big family. ‘All I;ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!’ he wrote. The actor couldn’t contain his happiness and appreciation for his wife, calling their new addition a ‘beautiful human’.

Earlier in February, The Twilight actor Nikki Reed spoke to E! News about her second pregnancy, highlighting the difference in her perspective. She said, ‘I think there’s a different relationship to what’s happening with your body because I think you understand it more the second time around just because you’ve been through it’.

Fans and well-wishers flooded their social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their love and support for the couple and their growing family. The couple's journey into parenthood has been met with much adoration, and their latest addition has brought even more joy and happiness into their lives.