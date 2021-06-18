'iCarly' Reboot: Miranda Cosgrove Wears Pink Dress From Finale In Reboot Episode

During a series of reboot episodes, the teen sitcom iCarly also returned with a reboot season on June 17. The show returned on Paramount+ on Thursday with its first episode. The Network has decided to release each episode every Thursday instead of releasing all of them at once. While iCarly Reboot sent its fans on a roller coaster ride of memories, they also noticed some minute details in the show.

Miranda Cosgrove wears the same dress from iCarly's finale

iCarly returned with most of its original cast in iCarly Reboot. Miranda Cosgrove reprised her role as Carly Shay in this revival series. She came up with a whopping surprise for her fans as she wore the same pink dress that she wore in the finale episode of iCarly. Miranda as Carly wore a sleeveless pink dress for the Father-Daughter Air Force Dance in the finale episode of the sitcom. Miranda wore the same dress at the start of the reboot.

Twitterati reacts to Miranda Cosgrove's dress in iCarly Reboot

Twitter is filled with #iCarly ever since the first episode of the reboot premiered on Paramount+. A Twitter user threw light on the fact that Miranda wore the same dress from the finale in 2012. The user wrote, "wait, it's the same dress from the finale???? #iCarly". The user then shared two photos of Miranda wearing the same pink dress with a difference of nine years. Another user appreciated the details that the creators took care of in the reboot and wrote, "ICARLY IS BACK AND CARLY WEARS THE SAME DRESS SHE WORE IN THE FINALE 8 YEARS AGO OMG I LOVE THOSE LITTLE DETAILS". Another Twitter user expressed how surprised they were and wrote, 'I was today years old when I realised that this is the same dress from "iGoodbye" #iCarly".

ICARLY IS BACK AND CARLY WEARS THE SAME DRESS SHE WORE IN THE FINALE 8 YEARS AGO OMG I LOVE THOSE LITTLE DETAILS @iCarly @MirandaCosgrove #iCarly #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/Zgc7WX8aE9 — Hi (@thetweetszone) June 17, 2021

I was today years old when I realised that this is the same dress from "iGoodbye" 👀 #iCarly pic.twitter.com/LIYkvHJHMT — Sirod ミ☆ (@DreamWriter_20) June 18, 2021

iCarly Reboot cast

The creators of iCarly tried to bring back the original cast of the sitcom to reprise their roles. iCarly Reboot cast features Miranda Cosgrove in the lead role of Carly Shay. It also cast Jerry Taineras Spencer Shay, Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, and Jaidyn Triplett and Mary Scheer.

