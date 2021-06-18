ICarly's Reed Alexander Talks About Jennette McCurdy's Absence And His Role In The Reboot

Reed Alexander is reprising his role in the iCarly reboot releasing on Paramount+. Several other stars from the original cast would also be reprising their role except for Jennette McCurdy. In a recent interaction, Reed Alexander talked about his return in the reboot and commented on Jennette's performance who played the role of Sam from iCarly. Reed also talked about his character Nevel. Read ahead to find out what he said.

Reed talks about McCurdy's absence

Reed Alexander said that it didn’t feel like there were any big holes to fill and that’s no knock on the incredible work that Jennette McCurdy did at all. Reed in interaction with People appreciated McCurdy and said her performance was seamless and phenomenal years ago. He added that her performance will always stand on its own, how she painted a picture of Sam.

Furthermore, talking about the iCarly reboot, Reed said that the show is leaning heavily on the original core group because iCarly is iCarly. He added that the makers wanted to bring back the familiar faces like the person whose name is in the title of the show, Carly, and the core friends around her. Reed further mentioned that the reboot was an opportunity to diversify the cast list and to bring in some new faces. That was really terrific opportunity to take.

Talking about the iCarly reboot cast, Reed Alexander said that he doesn’t think they felt some major gaps, but they did feel that there was a slightly different cast composition. He added that it really worked in rehearsals and it played so well in filming. He mentioned that as an actor one can feel and there is no need to have the reaction of an audience to know if a scene works. If one is good at storytelling and portraying a scene for a film, and as all of the cast was very qualified – they could feel that this was clicking nicely.

Alexander talks about his character

Alexander Reed also talked about his character and said that old habits die hard! Alexander in iCarly reboot would be seen portraying the role of Nevel. He said once a villain to some extent is always up to some nefarious tricks. He added that he does think people will be incredibly surprised with his arc and it’s such a clever storyline. Alexander says Nevel hasn't necessarily "renounced his old ways" since fans last saw him, but that the revival series does "edge things up slightly."

Image: Reed Alexander Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.