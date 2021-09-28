‘Idea Of Film Motivated Me To Work’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On New Venture ‘No Land’s Man’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently celebrating his International Emmy nomination under the Best Actor category for the Netflix film Serious Men, by Sudhir Mishra. While the actor has to wait for another two months for the Emmys results, he has hopped on to his next International project. The Sacred Games actor will soon star in Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film No Land’s Man. The actor recently opened up on the project in a recent interview.

As per a report by Variety, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the lead role in the upcoming film. No Land’s Man is scheduled for its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. It is also nominated for the prestigious Kim Ji-seok award. The film arose from an idea about identity that the director presented to the Raman Raghav 2.0 actor in Kolkata about six years ago.

Siddiqui on No Land’s Man

Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Variety he sometimes feels which continent he belongs to and is then filled with a sense of loneliness. The actor revealed this idea that Farooki had, motivated him to be a part of the project. Moreover, he also agreed to work with Farooki because of his body of work. The actor further mentioned how the world should stay united and save and preserve the planet earth. During the interview, the actor also revealed how he has become pickier about his films. He focuses more on quality than quantity.

Details about No Land's Man

The film No Land's Man's plot revolves around a man named Naveen who could not tell the truth about anything to harbour a potentially devastating secret. The film is set between four countries: India, Pakistan, the US, and Australia. Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman serves as the executive producer and composer of the film. The film also casts Australian actor Megan Mitchell, Indian actor Eisha Chopra and Bangladeshi musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan.

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram handle to introduce his fans to his new character. The actor shared a photo wearing a pink coloured cap with "Great America make again," written on it. In the caption, he wrote, "Does anyone know about this guy? I am looking for him. I don't know much about him except that he is Naveen from the film No Land's Man which has just been nominated for Kim Jiseok Award at the prestigious @busanfilmfest and this is the first look! Yesss!."

Image: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui