Idris Elba Explains How He Wasn't Ready To Get Married Again Until He Met Sabrina

Idris Elba exchanged vows with Sabrina Dhowre in 2019. The actor was previously married to Hanna Nørgaard (1999-2003) and Sonya Nicole Hamlin (2006). Now, Idris revealed how he wasn't ready to get married after two failed marriages until he met Sabrina.

Idris Elba on how Sabrina changed his perspective on marriage

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba talked about his relationship. Idris recalled his first meeting with Sabrina in 2017 at a Vancouver jazz bar and said that they started dating and he fell "head over heels" for her. The 48-year-old actor mentioned that everyone told him he seemed so much happier. He stated that he didn't realize he was happy, but the truth is that it really sparked a lot of conversations around how a partnership can bring out the best in you.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba are taking their relationship to a new level as they are launching S'able Labs, a lifestyle brand. It will focus on relationships, which includes a blog, their audible podcast series named Coupledom, arriving June 24, and a full line of wellness products coming out this month. They decided to create this brand inspired by their own bond and giving it to other couples.

Idris Elba asserted that he had famously said that he would never get married again and here he was about to marry Sabrina, and they really got into questioning why. He thought about what has changed, and the couple found themselves wondering if it would be interesting to develop a community of people that felt the same. The Hobbs and Shaw star noted that it is not just romantic couples-familial, but also business partners. Each one teach one. That's how Idris and Sabrina came up with the project.

Describing their marriage, Sabrina Elba said that it is one that is forever growing, changing, and evolving. She mentioned that they are new business partners, but they are also newlyweds. She called Idris her best friend. Sabrina noted that she wants to be around him every day of her life, so it's "really great" to be able to see what that morphs into.

Idris Elba added that they are currently in a good place. He admitted that it was a challenging year. But ultimately when he looks to the side and he has got someone that's been there, "ride or die," that's really comforting for him.

IMAGE: SABRINA ELBA INSTAGRAM

