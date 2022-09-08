Idris Elba Reacts To Speculations Of Him Playing Next James Bond: 'It's Not A Goal...'

Ever since Daniel Craig bid adieu to his famous British spy agent character, the makers of the upcoming 26th film in the franchise are looking for a new actor to carry forward the legacy. Daniel Craig ended his stint with the 2021 film No Time To Die after being a part of the franchise for 15 years. Now, a league of A-list celebrities are being considered for the role, which also includes Idris Elba. Recently, Idris Elba reacted to the speculations of him playing the next British spy.

As per a recent report by Deadline, Idris Elba addressed the speculation of him portraying James Bond in the upcoming films during the latest episode of the podcast The Shop. During the episode, Elba opened up about his popularity to play Bond as he revealed that wherever he goes, his fans point at him and call him "Bond!" However, the Thor star bluntly said he does not believe playing the spy role is a goal of his career, but he thinks that his taking up the role will satisfy the "will of a nation."

He said, "Every corner of the world I go — and I’m talking about different cultures — they always go: ‘Bond!'" The actor further added, "It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals." However, "It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation."

Elba says a lot of people wants him to play James Bond

Elba further called the discussions of him playing Bond a good thing. Elba also said, "I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be. And that – job done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the ‘alternative Bond.’ And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of f**king casting."

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are currently focusing on the movie's plot. Moreover, the script of the upcoming film has not been locked yet. The search for the next James Bond is still far off.

Image: AP