Idris Elba Reveals Why He Felt Put Off About Playing James Bond: It Became About...

Hollywood star Idris Elba has been part of several thriller and action-packed projects. He has acted in films both by Marvel and DC Universe. He plays Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad by Marvel and Heimdall in the Thor franchise. For the last few months, social media users were considering him for the role of James Bond, after Daniel Craig left the role in 2022 with No Time To Die. Now, Elba has revealed why he was put off from it.

3 things you need to know:

Idris Elba is known for his impactful roles in Hollywood.

He was part of the psychological crime thriller Luthor from 2010 to 2019.

The actor previously contested being called a 'black actor'.

Idris Elba felt 'super complimented' to be linked to Bond

Elba appeared on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett. He said that he was ‘super complimented’ for being linked to the role for a long while. He added that being asked to play the role of James Bond is affirmation that, “You’ve sort of reached the pinnacle."

(Idris Elba in a still from Hijack | Image: idriselba/Twitter)

Elba 'got the brunt of' racial bias

Elba said that he was initially glad about being linked to the role, but was put off by those who weren't happy about it. He said that he bore the brunt of controversial remarks made by netizens, that made the debate about the next James Bond actor a matter of race.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it", said the actor.

(Idris Elba in one of his pictures shared on Twitter | Image: idriselba/Twitter)

Previously, Idris Elba had made a statement to Esquire UK saying that he no longer identified as a black actor. He further clarified that acting is a profession, and it had nothing to do with race. After receiving backlash, he explained on Twitter, “If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?’ The Hobbs and Shaw actor was last seen in Luther: The Fallen Sun.