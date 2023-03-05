Idris Elba Says 'it's Just Stupid' To Target Him For His Black Actor Comment

Actor Idris Elba recently addressed the backlash over his comments on race and acting. Previously, Idris Elba had said that he doesn’t like being addressed as a “black actor.” After the backlash over his comments, the actor cleared the air and said that he was “taken out of context.”

Idris Elba spoke with The Guardian and said that his words were "thrown into some sort of bullshit, zeitgeisty social media argument." The Luther star added that social media can turn into a “conflict incubator,” which can be seen by the controversy in question. Elba commented on how hard it is to share anything as a celebrity who has constant scrutiny in the public eye.

“I feel as I get older – I’m 50 now – we all have fears of saying too much, oversharing and whatnot. And in this day and age, it’s really difficult to have an opinion if you’re in the public eye because it gets overly scrutinised, taken out of context, thrown into some sort of bullshit, zeitgeisty social media argument.”

The actor also stated that it’s up to him to decide how he wants to be addressed. The Suicide Squad actor also lent out his frustration and asked why anyone would call him out over something that is his prerogative.

"Me saying I don't like to call myself a Black actor is my prerogative. That's me, not you. So for you to turn around and say to me, I'm 'denying my Blackness.' On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where am I denying it? And what for? It's just stupid. Whatever."

Idris Elba's previous comments

Previously, Idris Elba told Esquire UK about how he doesn’t like being called a Black actor. He added that the medium of acting transcends race. The Thor star said further that oftentimes, the tag serves to land POC actors into being typecast in Hollywood.