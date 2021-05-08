Idris Elba To Star In 'Stay Frosty' With 'Extraction' Helmer Sam Hargrave Directing It

Idris Elba will soon be seen in The Suicide Squad from Warner Bros. Studios. Before the release of the superhero movie, the actor has been attached to a new project by WB. The company has recently purchased the rights.

Idris Elba to star in 'Stay Frosty' directed by Sam Hargrave

Deadline has reported that Warner Bros. won a special auction and will pay $1 million against low-seven figures for the rights of Stay Frosty written by Tyler Marceca. The studios has tapped Idris Elba to lead the film. Extraction helmer Sam Hargrave will direct the project. More actors will join Stay Frosty cast as it moves ahead.

The plot follows a man who miraculously survived a bullet to the head, he then tries to figure out who wants him dead and why. He needs to stop the killer while still making it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son. The film gives Idris Elba a franchise that could be like John Wick with a throwback to 80's high-action Christmas projects that include Die Hard and Lethal Weapon. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce with Elba and Sam Hargrave. Stay Frosty release date is not fixed yet.

Idris Elba is known for his performances like DCI John Luther on crime drama series Luther, Stringer Bell on The Wire, Nelson Mandela in the biographical movie Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has appeared in movies such as American Gangster, RocknRolla, Pacific Rim, The Mountain Between Us, and more. The actor was recently seen in Netflix's Western drama movie Concrete Cowboy.

Idris Elba will be seen as Robert DuBois / Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad making his debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by James Gunn, the superhero film is slated to release on August 6, 2021. The actor has recently wrapped up shooting Three Thousands Years of Longing opposite Tilda Swinton, directed by George Miller. He is currently filming The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, and Regina King.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LUTHER AND SAMHARGRAVE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.