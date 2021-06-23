If You Can't Wait For Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Here're More Zachary Levi Movies To Watch

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It has Zachary Levi reprising the titular superhero role along with Asher Angel as his human host, Billy Batson. David F. Sandberg also returns to direct the sequel and has shared several updates about the project, including the Shazam family's suits update which has excited many fans. As Shazam! Fury of the Gods release date is set as June 2, 2023, check out some other movies of Levi that you can watch in the meantime.

Zachary Levi movies to watch while you wait for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Psych: The Movie

Made-for-television, Psych: The Movie is a comedy film released in 2017. It is based on the dramedy series, Psych, and follows the characters in San Francisco, three years later since the show's finale. James Roday, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen all reprised their roles with Kurt Fuller, Jimmi Simpson, and Zachary Levi.

Office Uprising

Zachary Levi was seen as an evil boss, Adam Nusbaum in Office Uprising. The horror-comedy movie has Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, Karan Soni, and Ian Harding. The plot takes place at the corporate office of one of the world's leading weapons manufacturers. An energy drink turns the employees into zombies and a few remaining members have to fight their way out.

Remember Sunday

A struggling waitress meets a jewelry store employee who has short-term memory loss due to a brain aneurysm. Remember Sunday is a romantic comedy movie about how they overcome misunderstandings and tough situations. Zachary Levi stars as the lead Gus opposite Alexis Bledel as the female lead Molly, with Merritt Wever, Barry Shabaka Henley, Valerie Azlynn, David Hoffman, Jerry Adler, and others. The television movie was released in 2013.

Thor: The Dark World

Before joining the DCEU, Zachary Levi portrayed Fandral in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He appeared as one of the Asgardian warriors and the God of Thunder's friend in Thor: The Dark World. The sequel film has Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, and others. Levi was also a part of Thor: Ragnarok as his character was killed off in the movie.

Shades of Ray

Zachary Levi, Fran Kranz, Sarah Shahi, Bonnie Somerville, Kathy Baker, Gerry Bednob, Cristine Rose, Philip Rosenthal, and more star in Shades of Ray. A half-white, half-Pakistani guy battles with his mixed identity while waiting for his girlfriend to respond to his marriage proposal. The independent project was screened at several film festivals.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM REMEMBER SUNDAY

