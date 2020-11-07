If You Like 'V For Vendetta', Here Are 10 Other Films That You Will Love

V for Vendetta came out in 2006 and was based on a DC limited series by Alan Moore and David Lloyd. Based on an idea of a totalitarian regime, the film showcases an unusual hero, V, who takes on the authority. The film was directed by James McTeigue and written by the Wachowskis and went on to become a cult classic. If you loved the dystopian-themed movie V for Vendetta with the addition of the anti-hero, here are some other films you will like:

The Hunger Games franchise

Another film that falls under the dystopian-themed genre is The Hunger Games Franchise. The film is led by Jennifer Lawrence who plays the role of Katniss Everdeen. The theme of the film revolves around ruins of the work that have been divided into 12 districts. Each district has to send a boy or a girl to 'The Hunger Games', which is entertainment for the rich and an elaborate disguise to make the citizens focus on anything apart from their real problems.

Minority Report

Minority Report came out in 2002 and is directed by Steven Spielberg and loosely based on the 1956 short story "The Minority Report" by Philip K. Dick. Based on a world where crime can be recognised before it happens, Tom Cruise becomes the unlikely hero when he notices the problem in the system. The film also stars Max von Sydow as director Lamar Burgess, Colin Farrell as Danny Witwer, Samantha Morton as Agatha Lively and Neal McDonough as Gordon "Fletch" Fletcher.

28 Days Later

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garlandy, 28 Days Later is a British 2002 film. The film stars Cillian Murphy as Jim, Naomie Harris as Selena, Brendan Gleeson as Frank, Megan Burns as Hannah and Christopher Eccleston as Major Henry West. The film showcases how the world would look like if faced with a deadly virus.

Children of Men

A 2006 movie, Children of Men is co-written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. The film based on novel revolves around the world that is on the brink of collapse. The film stars Clive Owen as Theo Faron, Julianne Moore as Julian Taylor and Clare-Hope Ashitey as Kee.

Inglourious Basterds

A Quentin Tarantino classic, Inglourious Basterds stars Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger and Mélanie Laurent in different roles. The movie is about many people who are trying to fight against the Nazi regime. The film was well awarded.

Kingdom of Heaven

A 2005 film, Kingdom of Heaven is a film that was directed and produced by Ridley Scott and written by William Monahan. The film stars Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Ghassan Massoud, Jeremy Irons, David Thewlis, Brendan Gleeson, Iain Glen, Marton Csokas, Liam Neeson, Edward Norton, Michael Sheen, Velibor Topić and Alexander Siddig. The film is based around the Balian of Ibelin battle.

Shooter

Shooter is a 2005 film which was directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Jonathan Lemkin. The film follows the story of a man who is framed for murder. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as Gunnery Sergeant Bob Lee Swagger, Michael Peña as Special Agent Nick Memphis, Danny Glover as Colonel Isaac Johnson and Kate Mara as Sarah Fenn.

Gangs of New York

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Gangs of New York came out in 2002. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz in the lead. The film showcases the story of the crime in New York and the whole nexus.

I, Robot

I, Robot came out in 2004 and is directed by Alex Proyas. The film stars Will Smith as Det. Del Spooner, Bridget Moynahan as Dr Susan Calvin and Alan Tudyk as Sonny (voice and motion capture). The film showcases the story of a man who is on the race to save the world from Robots.

Watchmen

A top pick, Watchmen is a 2009 movie directed by Zack Snyder. The film showcases what happens to heroes if they turn corrupt or old. The film stars Malin Åkerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles.

