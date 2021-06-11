If You Liked 'Awake' On Netflix, Here Are Other Movies By Its Star Cast That You Can Watch

Netflix has recently released the science fiction action film Awake. Directed by Mark Raso, the screenplay is by Mark Wages and Joseph Raso and the story is by Gregory Poirier. The movie has got mixed reactions from the viewers, but the performances of the team have been appreciated overall. If you are among those who loved their performances, here are other movies by the cast that you can watch.

Movie to watch featuring Awake cast

Gina Rodriguez

The lead character of Jill Adams in Awake is played by Gina Rodriguez. She first earned recognition for her performance as Majo Tenorio in the musical drama film Filly Brown in 2012. Since then the actor has appeared in movies like Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, Miss Bala, Someone Great, and Kajillionaire.

Ariana Greenblatt

Child actor Ariana Greenblatt portrays the pivotal role of Matilda in Awake. She played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and young Nina in In the Heights. 14-year-old Greenblatt's acting credits also include A Bad Moms Christmas, The One and Only Ivan, and Love and Monsters.

Lucius Hoyos

Awake cast has Lucius Hoyos playing the role of Noah. The teenager has been a part of films such as The Lesser Blessed, The Colony, What If, Joseph and Mary, F.R.E.D.I., and Bark Ranger. Horror Mystery project Our House was his last theatrical movie.

Shamier Anderson

Dodge in Awake is essayed by Shamier Anderson. He has been seen in movies like Love Jacked, Destroyer, City of Lies, Endings, Beginnings, Bruised, and others. Anderson's first Netflix film was Stowaway (2021) starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Jennifer Jason Leigh gave her breakthrough performance in 1982 released Fast Times at Ridgemont High. She is also known for her roles in Miami Blues, Last Exit to Brooklyn, Short Cuts, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Georgia, The Machinist, The Hateful Eight, Amityville: The Awakening, Annihilation, The Woman in the Window, and others. Leigh played psychiatrist Murphy in the Netflix film.

Barry Pepper

The character of Pastor the Preacher in Awake is depicted by Barry Pepper. The actor was seen in popular films like Saving Private Ryan, Enemy of the State, The Green Mile, 25th Hour, True Grit, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Crawl, and more. He made his debut in 1992 with the Television film A Killer Among Friends.

