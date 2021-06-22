If You Liked Emilia Clarke In 'Game Of Thrones', Check Out Some Of Her Best Movies

Emilia Clarke is best recognised for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, but the young actor has also had a successful cinematic career as well. From her first lead performance in a British comedy flick in 2012 to her most recent major role in a holiday rom-com, here are some of Emilia Clarke’s movies where she is not quite like the quintessential Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones. If you liked Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, you will probably like her performance in the films she has been in as well.

The best Emilia Clarke movies

Voice From The Stone

This 2017 mystical psychological mystery is centred in post-World War II Italy and depicts the narrative of a psychologist's struggle to help her silenced patient communicate. However, the longer Verena observes the youngster, the more she knows that he is engulfed in something far more formidable than himself. Emilia Clarke portrays the lead psychotherapist, while Edward George Dring portrays Jakob Rivi, a teenage boy.

Dom Hemingway

This British crime and comedy movie starred Jude Law, Richard E. Grant, Demián Bichir, and Emilia Clarke and presented the tale of the eponymous safecracker, who, after being released from prison, has only one goal: to get the money he is promised for not revealing his boss. In this movie, Clarke plays the distant daughter of Hemingway, Evelyn Hemingway. Though the film did not do so well in theatres, the leads were praised for their work in the film.

Terminator Genisys

Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his eponymous character in this 2015 Terminator revival. Jason Clarke, Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney, J. K. Simmons, Dayo Okeniyi, Matt Smith, Courtney B. Vance, and Lee Byung-hun are among the cast members this time. A guerrilla commander sends a trooper back to 1984 to defend his mum, Sarah (Emilia Clarke), from execution in the sci-fi film. What is the issue? Time manipulation has repercussions, and Sarah has evolved into a formidable combatant as a result. Worse yet, there are new foes on the horizon.

Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke plays Henry Golding's love interest in this film. This holiday rom-com centred on Wham!'s hit song of the same title, follows a disgruntled Christmas retail clerk (Clarke) who falls in love with an alluring man (Golding). In November 2019, the picture was released to mediocre reviews. While the writing and premise have garnered some criticism, the endearing relationship between the two actors has been praised.

Me Before You

The narrative of Lou, a charming small-town girl who finds herself caring for a paraplegic guy who was once a wealthy and contented banker, is at the top of the list of Emilia Clarke's movies. Regrettably, after being hit by a motorcycle, his attitude on life begins to deteriorate.

Image: Emilia Clarke Instagram

