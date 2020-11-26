If You Liked 'Happiest Season', Here Are A Few Queer Romances To Add To Your Watchlist

Kristen Stewart's LGBTQ romance movie, Happiest Season released on November 25, Wednesday on Hulu OTT platform. The film is about a young woman who struggles to come out to her conservative parents during Christmas. Helmed by Clea DuVall, Happiest Season also stars Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Holland, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen. If you liked Happiest Season, here are a few LGBTQ romance movies to add to your watchlist.

Holding the Man

Holding the Man is a gay romance film starring Ryan Corr and Craig Stott in the lead role with supporting performances from Guy Pearce, Anthony LaPaglia, Sarah Snook, Kerry Fox and Geoffrey Rush. The film was adapted from Timothy Conigrave's 1995 memoir of the same name. Helmed by Neil Armfield, the screenplay was penned by Tommy Murphy. Holding the Man was released in 2015.

Also Read | Kristen Stewart's 'Happiest Season' a perfect pick for this holiday season

Love, Simon

Love, Simon is adapted from the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, written by Becky Albertalli. Released in 2018, the film was directed by Greg Berlanti. Love, Simon features stars like Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Garner. The film follows the story of a young boy Simon Spier who is a closeted gay.

Also Read | 'Happiest Season' Release Date: When does the Kristen Stewart starrer release?

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a Bollywood film based on gay couple. This romantic film stars Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and others. The lead character falls in love with a girl and decides to run away with her to London. The coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Also Read | Where was Happiest Season filmed? Know the location of this Kristen Stewart starrer

My Summer of Love

If you liked Happiest Season, My Summer Love will surely gain your attention. The 2004's British drama is based on the novel of the same name by Helen Cross. Helmed by Paweł Pawlikowski, the film stars Natalie Press, Paddy Considine, Emily Blunt and many others. My Summer of Love follows the love story between two women from different classes and backgrounds.

Also Read | Where is Chopped: Comfort Food Feud filmed? Here is everything you need to know

Call Me by Your Name

Call Me By Your Name is directed by Luca Guadagnino. Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman, the film stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, and Victoire Du Bois. Call Me By Your Name is the third and final installment in Guadagnino's thematic Desire trilogy after I Am Love (2009), and A Bigger Splash (2015).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.