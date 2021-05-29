If You Liked 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer, Here're Some More Movies By The Cast

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise is an upcoming fantasy adventure film. It is based on Walt Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. The Jungle Cruise trailer has hyped the fans for the movie. But as the release of the film is around two months ahead, take a look at some other projects by the Jungle Cruise cast to watch in the meantime.

IYL Jungle Cruise trailer, here are some more movies by the cast

Dwayne Johnson

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson plays captain Frank Wolff in Jungle Cruise. He is known for his performances in films like The Mummy Returns, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Central Intelligence, Moana, and more. The Rock is part of The Fast and the Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs, and the Jumanji reboot movies.

Emily Blunt

The Jungle Cruise trailer cast has Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton. Her critically and commercially successful projects include The Devil Wears Prada, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario, The Girl on the Train, A Quiet Place, and Mary Poppins Returns. She can currently be seen in A Quiet Place Part II, which is gaining praises from viewers.

Jake Whitehall

The character of McGregor Houghton is essayed by Jake Whitehall in Jungle Cruise. He has appeared in films like The Bad Education Movie, Mother's Day, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Whitehall has lent his voice in Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods as Asterix, and The Queen's Corgi as Rex.

Édgar Ramírez

Jungle Cruise has Édgar Ramírez depicting Aguirre. The actor first earned recognition for his performance as Carlos the Jackal in the 2010 biographical film Carlos. Since then, he has been a part of movies like Wrath of the Titans, Zero Dark Thirty, The Counselor, Point Break, Bright, Yes Day, and more.

Jesse Plemons

The latest Jungle Cruise trailer gave us a glimpse at Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim. The actor has received acclaim for his act in films such as The Master, Bridge of Spies, American Made, The Post, Game Night, Vice, The Irishman, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and more. Plemons recently appeared in I'm Thinking of Ending Things and Judas and the Black Messiah.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JUNGLE CRUISE TRAILER

