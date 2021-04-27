If You Liked 'Stowaway' On Netflix, Here Are A Few Other Sci-fi Shows To Check Out Next

Stowaway is a recent sci-fi film that has been receiving rave reviews from viewers for its promising storyline and performances. The film has been written and directed by Joe Penna and revolves around a space crew that is on a mission to Mars. Stowaway stars actors like Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, and Shamier Anderson, in key roles, amongst others. If you loved watching Stowaway on Netflix, here are a few sci-fi shows on Netflix that need your attention right away.

Sci-fi shows to watch on Netflix

1. Dark

Dark is a mysterious sci-fi show which revolves around two children who go missing in a German town. The show has high IMDb ratings and has also been a trending show in the year 2020. The series has been directed by Baran do Odar and stars actors like Louis Hofmann and Oliver Masucci, in key roles.

2. Tribes of Europa

Tribes of Europa is a sci-fi show which has been set in the year 2070. The plot of this series revolves around a set of siblings who wish to change the fate of Europe which has been strongly affected in the last few decades. The series has been jointly directed by Philip Koch and Florian Baxmeyer and stars actors like Melika Foroutan and Emilio Sakraya in key roles.

3. Travelers

Travelers is a three-season sci-fi show which is available on Netflix. The plot of the show revolves around a set of time travellers who wish to make some change in the future by implanting some consciousness in the minds of the people. The show has been created by Brad Wright and stars MacKenzie Porter and Reilly Doman, amongst others.

4. Another Life

The sci-fi series Another Life is another must-watch on the Netflix streaming platform. The plot of this show revolves around an astronaut named Niko Breckinridge and her efforts to find details about aliens and their existence. The show has been created by Aaron Martin and stars Katee Sackhoff in the lead role.

5. Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland is a sci-fi show which released on Netflix in the year 2020. The plot of this show revolves around a young boy who finds himself stuck in a world with real-life video games. The show is originally Japanese and stars Kento Yamazaki and Dori Sakurada in key roles.

6. Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon is a famous sci-fi show which released in the year 2018. The plot of this show revolves around the evolution of technology and how it could affect people in a long run. This critically-acclaimed series stars Joel Kinnaman and Chris Conner in key roles.

7. Away

Away is a Netflix series that falls in the sci-fi and drama genre. The plot of this show revolves around the life of Emma Green, who has set out on a mission to Mars, leaving behind her family. The short series is 10 episodes long and stars Hilary Swank and Josh Charles in key roles.

8. The Innocent

The Innocent is a romantic drama series that has a twist of sci-fi and mystery. The plot of the show revolves around a runaway couple who discovers that the girl has the ability to shape-shift. The series features Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott in key roles.

9. Lost in Space

Lost in Space is a two-season long sci-fi series that is available on the Netflix platform. The plot of this show revolves around the life of a family which lands on a different planet that is very similar to earth. This Netflix original stars Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, and Mina Sundwall, in key roles.

10. The Rain

The Rain is a drama series that was released in the year 2018. The plot of this show revolves around a world where the rain has wiped out an entire civilization. The show is originally Danish and stars Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen and Alba August in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube