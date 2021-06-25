If You Liked The Blacklist Series, Here're Other Shows By The Cast To Binge-watch

The Blacklist is a crime thriller series on NBC written and created by Jon Bokenkamp. The story follows a high-profile criminal who surrenders to the FBI and offers to give information about some of the most dangerous criminals in the world and their operations in exchange for his immunity. However, he demands exclusively working with a rookie FBI agent. There are currently eight seasons available with 174 episodes, with the series being renewed for a ninth part. The Blacklist cast has earned appreciation for the performers. Take a look at some other shows by them.

Shows that feature The Blacklist cast

James Spader

The main character of Raymond "Red" Reddington in The Blacklist is portrayed by James Spader. He is known for his role as Alan Shore in the legal drama The Practice and the legal-comedy Boston Legal, and as Robert California in the mockumentary The Office. Spader had small roles in The Family Tree, Frasier, Seinfeld, and Discovery Atlas as narrator.

Megan Boone

Megan Boone plays FBI agent and profiler Elizabeth Keen on The Blacklist. She has a recurring role as DDA Lauren Stanton on Law & Order: LA and appeared in a couple of episodes of Blue Bloods and Robot Chicken, along with cameos in The Cleaner, and Cold Case. The actor was recently seen in The Underground Railroad as Miss Lucy.

Diego Klattenhoff

Donald Ressler on The Blacklist is essayed by Diego Klattenhoff. He was seen in multiple episodes of shows like Doc, At the Hotel, Whistler, Men in Trees, Mercy, and Homeland. Klattenhoff's guest appearances include Mutant X, 1-800-Missing, Smallville, Psych, Supernatural, 24, Falling Skies, and more.

Harry Lennix

The Client, Murder One, ER, Diagnosis: Murder, 24, Little Britain USA, Emily Owens, M.D., and Billions have Harry Lenix in cameo roles. The actor received praises for his performances, Jim Gardner in Commander in Chief and Boyd Langton in Dollhouse. He depicts the Director of the Counterterrorism Division, FBI, Harold Cooper in The Blacklist.

Amir Arison

The Blacklist has Aram Mojtabai, a Computer specialist in the FBI, played by Amir Arison. The character was first a recurring one in the debut season and went on to become one of the main ones as the series moved forward. Arison has been a part of shows like As the World Turns, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, True Justice, Dallas, H+, Zero Hour, and more.

Hisham Tawfiq

Hisham Tawfiq portrays Dembe Zuma, the bodyguard of Red on The Blacklist. He first had a recurring role in seasons one and two and then jumped to being among the main characters. His television acting credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kings, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Lights Out, 30 Rock, Golden Boy, and Ironside.

IMAGE: NBCBLACKLIST INSTAGRAM

