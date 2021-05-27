If You Love The Powerpuff Girls Movie, Here Are More Movies By Director Craig McCracken

Created by Craig McCracken, The Powerpuff Girls movie is one of the most popular movies that received tons of praises from the audience as well as the critics. He has also been the creator of several iconic television shows in his entire career so far. As the live adaptation of his The Powerpuff Girls movie was recently showcased, see some of the other movies created by him.

The Powerpuff Girls director Craig McCracken movies

No Neck Joe

Released in 1997, the movie is a popular animated short film that showcased the life of a 10-year-old boy who triumphs after the struggle of having no neck. It has been written as well as created by Craig McCracken. It was also co-directed by Keith Alcorn. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the viewers and it was bankrolled under the banner of Craig McCracken Productions, DNA Productions, Spike & Mike's Festival of Animation and others.

Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, the story of the animated movie was co-written by The Powerpuff Girls movie creator, Craig McCracken alongside other writers namely Chris Savino, Paul Rudish, Amy Keating Rogers and John McIntyre. While the movie was earlier planned to be a part of the original series, it was then produced as a movie and became the first Cartoon Network television movie.

Whoopass Stew

Whoopass Stew was a short film created long ago by Craig McCracken while he was in college. He later submitted it to the Cartoon Network who then changed its name as it was inappropriate for their younger audience. While it involved the same opening sequence as that in the film, it included The Professor pouring in whoopass instead on chemical X. One of the shots were edited for the film as it involved the word whoopass and other inappropriate themes.

While Craig McCracken created these movies, many of the episodes created by him became popular in no time. One of his popular episodes included The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! That was a special episode produced for the 10th anniversary of the series. Some of the other popular ones include The Powerpuff Girls: Dance Pantsed, What a Cartoon! Shorts and others.

IMAGE: THE POWERPUFF GIRLS' INSTAGRAM

