If You Loved 'Army Of The Dead', Here're Some Other Movies By The Cast That You May Enjoy

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has been garnering several positive reviews for the film. Since its release, the cast of the movie has been especially praised for their stellar performance in the Zombie based drama. Army of the Dead saw a huge cast featuring a number of talented actors who have been praised for their earlier work in films as well. Thus if you loved Army of the dead, here are a few other films by the cast that one may wish to watch.

Other movies by the cast of 'Army of the Dead'

Dave Bautista

Dave plays the role of Scott Ward in Army of the Dead and is one of the most popular actors from the cast lineup for the film. He has been seen on several TV shows and films throughout the years. He is best known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe. He also went on to feature in two Avengers films namely, Avengers: infinity war and Avengers: Endgame. Most of his films have been huge blockbusters and thus the actor has garnered a huge fan base over the years. He was also seen as a Bond villain in the film Spectre.

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell is one of the youngest cast members of the Army of the Dead. However, the actor has had an illustrious career before appearing in Zack Snyder’s film. The 2014 Maleficent film saw Ella play the role of young Maleficent, she also played young Jane Foster in The Legend of Tarzan. Further on the actor also appeared in the film Kick-Ass 2, by amassing the role of Dolce.

Omari Hardwick

Omari has mostly featured in a number of action-based films over the years and was later also seen in the main cast of Army of the Dead. The actor was a major part of Kick-Ass 2 and The A-team. Other films by the actor also include a Dark comedy named Sorry to Bother You, which came out in 2018.

Nora Arnezeder

Nora is a French actor who has been working in a number of films for over a decade. Some of her most interesting films include a psychological horror film named Maniac. The actor was cast opposite Elijah Wood for the project. Further on, she was also seen in an action thriller, Safe House where she starred opposite Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds.

Hiroyuki Sanada

Actor Sanada has been doing films since 1966 and has a huge number of films to his name. The actor has starred in various Japanese films. However, the film Rush Hour 3 is a film by the actor which was heavily praised. Further on he also appeared in the Wolverine as Shingen. The actor also voiced Dumo the Sumo in Minions. He was also seen playing Scorpion in the 2021 Mortal Kombat film.

