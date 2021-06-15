If You Loved Courtney Cox In Friends, Here Are Her Five Other Roles That You Will Enjoy

Friends is an iconic sitcom that ran for 10 seasons consisting of 236 episodes. Courtney Cox has received worldwide recognition and appreciation for her role as Monica Geller in the series. However, there are several other acts by Cox that have garnered equal praises. Check out a few of them.

5 Courtney Cox's roles you may like if you loved her as Monica in Friends

Beth in Mothers and Daughters

The last feature film of Courtney Cox on the big screen was Mothers and Daughters in 2016. The independent drama movie has her essaying the character of a mother, Beth. The ensemble cast includes Selma Blair, Natalie Burn, Eva Amurri, Susan Sarandon, Alexandra Daniels, Mira Sorvino, Sharon Stone, Christina Rucci, and others. It revolves around the relationships between various mothers and their kids.

Lily Charles in Get Well Soon

Get Well Soon has Courtney Cox playing Lily Charles opposite Vincent Gallo as the male lead. He leaves Lily for fame but wants her back. She still loves him but isn't sure of trusting him again. They face the truth in the hope to reunite. Written and directed by Justin McCarthy, the romantic comedy-drama movie also has Jeffrey Tambor, Kasia Tambor, Tate Donovan, Peter Jackson, and others.

Melissa Robinson in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

In the same year when Friends premiered, Courtney Cox was seen in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective as Melissa Robinson. She is the publicist of Miami Dolphins who hires Ace, a goofy detective specialising in animals, to find the mascot of the dolphins. The cult comedy film features Jim Carrey, Sean Young, Sean Young, Dan Marino, and others.

Jules Cobb in Cougar Town

Years after the success of Friends, Courtney Cox appeared in another show, Cougar Town as the main character Jules Cobb. It follows the recently divorced woman as she reenters the dating world while residing with her teenage son and still often being harassed by her ex-husband. Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Josh Hopkins, Ian Gomez, Brian Van Holt, and Bob Clendenin were also part of the series. The sitcom aired from 2009 to 2015 with six seasons and 102 episodes. Even Matthew Perry had a cameo appearance in it.

Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise

One of the most popular and acclaimed silver screen roles of Courtney Cox remains Gale Weathers in the Scream film series. She first depicted the character in the 1996 released meta slasher movie by Wes Craven. Cox went on to play the role in three more projects. She will also reprise her role as Weathers in an upcoming Scream film scheduled for the 2022 premiere.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM COUGAR TOWN

