If You Loved Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar Speech, Here Is A List Of His Best Movies

Daniel Kaluuya took home his first Oscar this Sunday. The Judas and The Black Messiah actor bagged the award for the Best Supporting Actor for his role as Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in the movie. Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar speech created a buzz on social media after he jokingly thanked his parents for having sex. He also thanked his mother for supporting him and helping him throughout his career. If you liked Daniel Kaluuya's acting, here are some of the best movies of the Oscar-nominated actor.

Daniel Kaluuya's movies to add to your watchlist

Get Out

The 2017 black comedy horror film is written and directed by Jordan Peele. The movie features Allison Williams, Lil Rel Howery, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield, and Catherine Keener. The story revolves around Chris (Daniel), a young black man who learns about the horrifying secrets of his white girlfriend. The movie was nominated for various awards including the 90th Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (Kaluuya). The director won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Black Panther

The superhero film which features late actor Chadwick Boseman was directed by Ryan Coogler. In this movie, Daniel plays the role of W'Kabi who is the chief of Wakanda's Border Tribe and also King T'challa's best friend. The movie revolves around the story of how Black Panther aka T'Challa became the king of Wakanda after his father T'Chaka's death. The movie went on to bag various awards including three Oscar nominations which was the first-ever Academy Awards for Marvel Studios. Apart from this, it also won one American Music Award, two BET Awards, two Grammy awards and many more.

Queen & Slim

The 2019 romantic road crime drama film is directed by Melina Matsoukas. The movie revolves around a black couple who accidentally kill a racist police officer. After the killing, the couple runs away to avoid spending time in jail. It features Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson and Indya Moore. The movie won African-American Film Critics Association awards, BET Awards for Best Movie and many more.

Sicario

The 2015 action thriller film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Taylor Sheridan. The movie features Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin. The story revolves around FBI agents who lead a raid on a suspected Sonora Cartel safe house, where they discover dozens of decaying corpses and a trap that kills two police officers. In the film, Daniel plays the role of Reggie Wayne, a rookie FBI agent and Emily Blunt's partner. The movie was nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing at the 88th Academy Awards. It also earned BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Music.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock