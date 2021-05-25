If You Loved Disney's 'Tangled', Here Is A Curated List Of Similar Shows To Watch

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure also known as Tangled: The Series is an animated television series produced by Disney Television Animation. The series is about a young princess with magical long blonde hair who escapes from the palace since she finds it hard to adapt to the royal lifestyle. She is on a quest to find her true self along with her friends. If you loved Disney's Tangled, here are other shows like Tangled that fans must watch.

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure premiered on March 24, 2017, and the Tangled cast includes voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Eden Espinosa, Clancy Brown, Julie Bowen, James Monroe Iglehart, Jeff Ross, Paul F. Tompkins, and Jeremy Jordan. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.7 out of 10. Take a look at similar shows below.

A look at the list of shows like Tangled

Sofia the First

Sofia the First is an animated children's television series produced by Disney Television Animation that follows the adventures of Sofia, which is voiced by Ariel Winter. Sofia becomes a princess when her mother marries King Roland II of Enchancia. Her life suddenly changes and the story is about how she adjusts to the extraordinary life and makes everyone around her feel special. The IMDb rating of the show is 6.9 out of 10.

Elena of Avalor

Elena of Avalor is an animated adventure television series featuring Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena, a teenaged Latina princess. The story is about a brave teenager who has saved her kingdom from an evil force and she must now learn to rule as a princess until she’s old enough to be queen. The show has an IMDb rating of 6.4 out of 10.

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is an animated television series produced by Walt Disney Television and the cast of the show includes voices of Jodi Benson, Samuel E. Wright, Kenneth Mars and Pat Carroll. The story is about a teenaged mermaid who lives under the sea with her father, the sea king, her six sisters and friends. They try to keep harm away from Atlantica as enemies try to ruin their kingdom. The show has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10.

Mira, Royal Detective

Mira, Royal Detective is an animated mystery television series that is inspired by Indian culture and customs. The show is voiced by Leela Ladnier, Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar. The story is about a brave and resourceful girl Mira who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help royals and common people. The IMDb rating of the show is 6.5 out of 10.

Hilda

Hilda is an animated urban fantasy comedy-drama television series that shows the adventures of fearless Hilda, a young blue-haired girl. She, along with her deer fox Twig, moves to the city of Trolberg, where she befriends even the most dangerous monsters. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.6 out of 10.

