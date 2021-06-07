If You Loved Emily Ratajkowski In 'Gone Girl', Here Are 5 Other Thrillers To Binge-watch

Emily Ratajkowski played the role of Andie Fitzgerald in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl. Her character in the movie was a student of Nick, played by Ben Affleck. Andie gives a hard time to Nick as she reveals their affair to the public. Gone Girl is one of Emily Ratajkowski's movies which was nominated for the Academy Awards 2015, under the category 'Best Actress in a Lead Role'. Gone Girl cast Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in the lead roles. Here's a list of films similar to the thrilling Gone Girl.

Nightcrawler

The 2014 crime thriller Nightcrawler is directed by Dan Gilroy. The film follows a petty thief Louis Lou Bloom, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who finds a way to make money other than stealing. He starts capturing photographs of crime scenes in the night. However, he starts using extreme tactics to get them. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.8 on 10.

Dark Places

The film Dark Places released in March 2015. The plot of the film revolves around a woman named Libby Day, who went through childhood trauma after the death of her mother and sisters. 30 years later, she finds out her brother was not guilty of the murder of her family. The movie was adapted from a novel by Gillian Flynn of the same name.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

The 2011 thriller The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo follows a journalist and a computer hacker, who aim to solve the mystery of a missing woman. However, their journey has something much more planned for them. The film cast Daniel Craig and Roney Mara in the lead roles. It enjoys an IMDb rating of 7.8 on 10.

A Simple Favour

The mystery film A Simple Favour came out in September 2018. The story of the film revolves around the disappearance of Emily Nelson. When Stephanie and Emily's husband Sean go out to unravel the truth about Emily's mysterious disappearance, they find much more than they thought. The film cast Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding in the lead roles.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile

The crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile stars Zac Efron, Lilly Collins, and Kaya Scodelario in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, who falls in love with Liz. While Ted helps Liz with his kid, Liz refuses to know about Ted's past life.

IMAGE: EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.